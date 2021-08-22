nOS (NOS) Price Hits $0.0515 on Major Exchanges

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. nOS has a market capitalization of $5.28 million and $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One nOS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit and Switcheo Network. In the last seven days, nOS has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

nOS Coin Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 coins. The official message board for nOS is medium.com/nos-io . The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . nOS’s official website is nos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

Buying and Selling nOS

nOS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade nOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy nOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

