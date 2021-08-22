Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Shares Sold by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc reduced its stake in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Novanta makes up approximately 1.2% of Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Novanta were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 7.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 4.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 211,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,461,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 7.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 11.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 0.8% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,118,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,716,000 after purchasing an additional 8,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Novanta alerts:

NASDAQ NOVT traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,931. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 121.52 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.97. Novanta Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.53 and a 1-year high of $151.43.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $167.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.32 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $1,438,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,053 shares in the company, valued at $22,443,542.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Novanta Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.