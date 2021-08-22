Nsure.Network (NSURE) Market Cap Reaches $1.82 Million

Nsure.Network (CURRENCY:NSURE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 22nd. One Nsure.Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000655 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Nsure.Network has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. Nsure.Network has a total market cap of $1.82 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Nsure.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nsure.Network Coin Profile

Nsure.Network is a coin. Nsure.Network’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,668,964 coins. Nsure.Network’s official message board is medium.com/@nsure_network . Nsure.Network’s official Twitter account is @Nsure_network . Nsure.Network’s official website is nsure.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Nsure.Network works like an insurance company that is governed by Nsure stakers. By taking a risk from an individual, and spreading that risk around a community, the individual is able get their risk in the open finance world covered. Nsure.Network is built to protect and hedge your DeFi risk on different protocols. “

Buying and Selling Nsure.Network

