Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Acquired by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,107 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Nucor worth $15,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 691.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,667,000 after buying an additional 1,062,994 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,122,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nucor by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,657,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,738,408,000 after purchasing an additional 630,528 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 850,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,269,000 after buying an additional 441,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 123.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after buying an additional 371,876 shares in the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $437,109.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James D. Frias sold 5,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $554,269.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,282,392.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,814 shares of company stock valued at $15,115,839. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:NUE traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.42. 2,871,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,333,803. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $44.05 and a twelve month high of $128.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 18.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.50%.

NUE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.92.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

