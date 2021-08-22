Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Purchased by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,107 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Nucor worth $15,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Nucor by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Nucor by 3.7% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NUE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.92.

Shares of NUE stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,871,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,333,803. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.77. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $44.05 and a one year high of $128.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 18.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

Nucor announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 3,171 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $320,271.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,122,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $437,109.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,814 shares of company stock valued at $15,115,839 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

