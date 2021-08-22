Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,066,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 104,803 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.36% of Nucor worth $102,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 2,452.9% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $116.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $44.05 and a 52-week high of $128.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.77.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 18.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.50%.

In other Nucor news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $437,109.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total transaction of $1,161,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,814 shares of company stock valued at $15,115,839. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.92.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

