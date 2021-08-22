NuCypher (NU) Hits Market Capitalization of $209.41 Million

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. In the last seven days, NuCypher has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. NuCypher has a market cap of $209.41 million and $41.43 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NuCypher coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000632 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00056808 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003308 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00014919 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $402.47 or 0.00815810 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002166 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00047613 BTC.

NuCypher Profile

NU is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,260,222,219 coins and its circulating supply is 672,000,000 coins. NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

