NuShares Trading 11.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (NSR)

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 31.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 22nd. Over the last week, NuShares has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar. NuShares has a market capitalization of $587,216.20 and approximately $2.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuShares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00027690 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 54.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000155 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001400 BTC.

About NuShares

NuShares (NSR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 6,163,745,348 coins and its circulating supply is 5,859,276,198 coins. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares

According to CryptoCompare, “NuShares are units held by individuals who wish to help support and maintain the Nu network. Owning NuShares is not required to use NuBits. Instead, NuShares are intended to be a source of network equity for developers, entrepreneurs, and speculators. NuShareholders can receive network revenues in the form of Peercoin dividends paid out by a custodian. NuShareholders can cast votes for actions that positively affect the Nu network. These actions help adjust the supply and demand for NuBits so that they will always remain at a long-term $1.00 US value. “

Buying and Selling NuShares

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

