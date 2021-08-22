Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.25.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Nutrien stock opened at $59.33 on Friday. Nutrien has a 52-week low of $36.56 and a 52-week high of $65.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). Nutrien had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nutrien will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.22%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Nutrien by 567.7% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

