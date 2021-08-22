NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Analysts expect NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) to report earnings per share of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for NuVasive’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. NuVasive reported earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full-year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $3.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NuVasive.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. NuVasive had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 0.16%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NUVA shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist upped their price objective on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.54.

In other news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUVA. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 380.7% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 939.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,039 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NuVasive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NUVA traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $58.70. 205,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,633. NuVasive has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $72.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,936.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

