NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Shares Purchased by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its holdings in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. NV5 Global makes up about 1.1% of Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc owned 0.10% of NV5 Global worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NV5 Global by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,535,000 after acquiring an additional 25,927 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in NV5 Global by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 710,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,617,000 after buying an additional 70,727 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in NV5 Global by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 392,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,875,000 after buying an additional 42,990 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in NV5 Global by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 203,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,216,000 after buying an additional 43,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in NV5 Global by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 186,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,017,000 after buying an additional 27,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVEE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, NV5 Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.75.

NVEE traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,192. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.53. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.78 and a 1 year high of $109.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. NV5 Global had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 12.87%. On average, equities analysts expect that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Donald C. Alford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $270,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,837,178.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.34, for a total transaction of $1,013,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,737 shares of company stock worth $7,941,861 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

