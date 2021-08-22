nYFI Reaches Market Cap of $374,595.67 (N0031)

nYFI (CURRENCY:N0031) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One nYFI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000289 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, nYFI has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. nYFI has a total market cap of $374,595.67 and approximately $9.00 worth of nYFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get nYFI alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00056086 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003264 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00014901 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $390.82 or 0.00806034 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00047450 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002095 BTC.

nYFI Profile

N0031 is a coin. nYFI’s total supply is 2,671,616 coins. nYFI’s official Twitter account is @fan_nest and its Facebook page is accessible here . nYFI’s official website is nestprotocol.org . The Reddit community for nYFI is https://reddit.com/r/nestprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for nYFI is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5265253

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST Protocol is an oracle network to produce price data on-chain. NEST provides a solution that includes a collateral asset quotation, arbitrage verification, price chain, beta coefficients and other modules to form the NEST-Protocol. “

nYFI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nYFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nYFI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase nYFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for nYFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for nYFI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.