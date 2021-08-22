Oasis Network Market Cap Tops $170.01 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a market cap of $170.01 million and approximately $57.41 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Telos (TLOS) traded up 45.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001162 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001003 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 75.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

