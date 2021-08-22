Oddz (ODDZ) Price Tops $0.38 on Top Exchanges

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 22nd. In the last seven days, Oddz has traded 27.7% higher against the US dollar. One Oddz coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000764 BTC on major exchanges. Oddz has a market cap of $10.09 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Oddz

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,425,713 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Buying and Selling Oddz

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

