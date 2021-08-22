ODUWA Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $11,922.00 (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One ODUWA coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000593 BTC on popular exchanges. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $11,922.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ODUWA has traded up 4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,393.80 or 1.00084586 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00043799 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006416 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00069854 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001083 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00009433 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006828 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

