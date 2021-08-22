Odyssey (OCN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.95 Million

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded down 12.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Odyssey has a total market capitalization of $8.93 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Odyssey has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. One Odyssey coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00056086 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003264 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00014901 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $390.82 or 0.00806034 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00047450 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Odyssey Profile

OCN is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top . The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Odyssey Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

