Oikos (OKS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $13,666.00

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, Oikos has traded 20.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Oikos has a total market capitalization of $2.17 million and $13,666.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oikos coin can currently be bought for $0.0123 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00056021 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.37 or 0.00130475 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.68 or 0.00157448 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003713 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,362.83 or 1.00053875 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $449.34 or 0.00910761 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,234.31 or 0.06555639 BTC.

Oikos Profile

Oikos’ launch date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 185,941,220 coins and its circulating supply is 176,266,657 coins. Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Oikos is medium.com/@oikoscash . Oikos’ official website is oikos.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Oikos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oikos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oikos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

