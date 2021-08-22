Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock Position Increased by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,651 shares during the quarter. Okta comprises 1.2% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Okta worth $66,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Okta by 633.3% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in Okta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Okta by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Okta by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $19,835,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.30, for a total transaction of $3,403,373.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,034,886.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 126,583 shares of company stock worth $30,859,915. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $230.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,497,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,055. The stock has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a PE ratio of -94.27 and a beta of 0.97. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.05 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.32.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $251.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.56 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. Research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.91.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

