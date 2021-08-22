Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OHI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $32.54 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $28.08 and a 12-month high of $39.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $257.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.89 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 23.48%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.97%.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $917,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,776,225.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 1,755 shares of company stock worth $64,134 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OHI. Amundi bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,647,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,758,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,053,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 659.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,461,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,147 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,373,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,247,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,358,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,102 shares in the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

