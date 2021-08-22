Omnia Family Wealth LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 22.7% of Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $35,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $228.11. 2,655,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,948,523. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $225.01. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $162.85 and a 52-week high of $230.25.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

