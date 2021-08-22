Omnia Family Wealth LLC Has $12.07 Million Stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 644,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,888 shares during the period. Cambria Tail Risk ETF comprises 7.7% of Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF were worth $12,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,469,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,553,000 after purchasing an additional 183,125 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 1,095,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,539,000 after acquiring an additional 142,729 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the first quarter valued at about $9,445,000. TMD Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the first quarter valued at about $5,712,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,768,000.

TAIL traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.92. The company had a trading volume of 87,567 shares. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.84.

