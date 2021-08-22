Omnia Family Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Omnia Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 46,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,936,000. Invesco China Technology ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Omnia Family Wealth LLC owned 0.22% of Invesco China Technology ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $118,000.

NYSEARCA CQQQ traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $64.49. 322,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,675. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.87. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $63.61 and a 12 month high of $108.61.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

