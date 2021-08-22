Omnia Family Wealth LLC Purchases 4,571 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 323,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 10.7% of Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $16,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $54,000.

VEA traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.43. 5,806,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,558,946. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.90.

