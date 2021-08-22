OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Stake Decreased by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,163 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in OneMain by 1,029.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 32,691 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in OneMain by 1,321.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in OneMain by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in OneMain by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in OneMain during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other OneMain news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $637,583,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.14 per share, for a total transaction of $250,583.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 241,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,014,530.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:OMF opened at $55.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 2.03. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.51 and a 52 week high of $63.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.47.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $708.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.28 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.13%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OMF shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.45.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

