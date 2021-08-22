Ontology Gas Market Cap Reaches $261.34 Million (ONG)

Ontology Gas (CURRENCY:ONG) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. One Ontology Gas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.92 or 0.00001866 BTC on major exchanges. Ontology Gas has a total market cap of $261.34 million and $16.92 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ontology Gas has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00057469 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003368 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00015192 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $405.98 or 0.00825808 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00048421 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.10 or 0.00103933 BTC.

About Ontology Gas

ONG is a coin. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,914,820 coins. Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @OneName_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ontology Gas is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ontology Gas is ont.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Former onG.social, SoMee.Social is a decentralized social media platform based on both Ethereum and Waves platforms. More information will be updated as soon as it is available. “

Buying and Selling Ontology Gas

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

