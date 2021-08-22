Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,202 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,850 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $34,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic stock opened at $129.90 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $98.44 and a 52 week high of $132.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,762,321 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDT. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. BTIG Research cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.48.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

