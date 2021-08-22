Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,205 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $21,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth about $747,531,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 66.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,367,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $805,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,982 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 35.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,296,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,027,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,240 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 49.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,160,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $755,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth about $139,143,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.00.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total transaction of $27,287.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,856.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total transaction of $384,476.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,450 shares in the company, valued at $12,402,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,779 shares of company stock worth $2,685,633. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT opened at $290.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The firm has a market cap of $132.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $277.94. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $291.82.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $1.27 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.19%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

