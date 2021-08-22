Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $31,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at $225,000. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.9% in the second quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 3,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 38.3% in the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.1% in the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Garrison Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at $237,000. 51.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.75.

NYSE:UPS opened at $193.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.63 and a one year high of $219.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

