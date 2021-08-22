Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $34.61 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 349,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,397 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $34,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at about $2,075,000. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.5% during the second quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 637.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 370,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,881,000 after buying an additional 320,339 shares during the period. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.4% in the first quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.2% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 298,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,573,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total transaction of $977,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PM opened at $101.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.51. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.93 and a 1-year high of $103.00.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.84%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.47.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

