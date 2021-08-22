Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 5,212 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 242,739 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,212 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for approximately 0.8% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $59,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 35.8% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 14,884 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 4.5% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 4.2% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total value of $1,015,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at $20,174,530.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total transaction of $1,183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,900,466.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 593,481 shares of company stock worth $145,279,492. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CRM opened at $256.13 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.21.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $282.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.31.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

