Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,254 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $21,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in Danaher by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its position in Danaher by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 2,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Danaher by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $1,160,194.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,896.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,025 shares of company stock worth $16,600,153. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $321.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $229.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $192.51 and a 1-year high of $323.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $285.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.93.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

