Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 9,754 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,059 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,754 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $21,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Corundum Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.6% during the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 3,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Medtronic by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,589 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDT opened at $129.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.19. The stock has a market cap of $174.57 billion, a PE ratio of 48.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.44 and a 1-year high of $132.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDT. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.48.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,349 shares of company stock worth $6,762,321. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

