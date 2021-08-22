Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,374 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.8% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $46,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,420,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,963 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $616,182,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 615.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,428,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,478 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,819,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,625.9% in the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 648,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,106,000 after acquiring an additional 625,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV stock opened at $445.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $436.08. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $320.92 and a 12 month high of $449.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.