Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 471 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,601 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.7% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.47.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,118,206. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,685 shares of company stock worth $12,203,387. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,199.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,871.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3,474.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.