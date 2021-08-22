OptionRoom Price Hits $0.17 on Exchanges (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. OptionRoom has a total market capitalization of $2.13 million and approximately $71,900.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OptionRoom has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One OptionRoom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000342 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00056599 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.13 or 0.00130618 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.96 or 0.00156362 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003696 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,855.40 or 0.99991805 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.69 or 0.00909939 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,249.24 or 0.06516803 BTC.

About OptionRoom

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

Buying and Selling OptionRoom

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptionRoom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

