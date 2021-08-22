OptiToken (OPTI) Trading 3.7% Higher Over Last Week

OptiToken (CURRENCY:OPTI) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One OptiToken coin can now be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. OptiToken has a total market capitalization of $221,522.71 and $5,660.00 worth of OptiToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OptiToken has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00056476 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.46 or 0.00132517 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.34 or 0.00156571 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003717 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,455.80 or 1.00124421 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $450.65 or 0.00912355 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,243.29 or 0.06566107 BTC.

OptiToken Profile

OptiToken’s total supply is 95,557,933 coins and its circulating supply is 29,897,928 coins. The Reddit community for OptiToken is /r/OptiToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OptiToken’s official Twitter account is @optitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . OptiToken’s official website is optitoken.io

