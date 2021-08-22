Origo (OGO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $4.88 Million

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Origo has a market capitalization of $6.53 million and approximately $4.88 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0148 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Origo has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Origo alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00056247 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003262 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00014781 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $392.94 or 0.00809189 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00047376 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.25 or 0.00101430 BTC.

Origo Profile

Origo (OGO) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,830 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,789 coins. The official website for Origo is origo.network . The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origo’s official Twitter account is @OrigoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origo’s official message board is medium.com/@origonetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

Origo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.