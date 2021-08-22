Orion Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $282.50 Million (ORN)

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 22nd. In the last seven days, Orion Protocol has traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar. Orion Protocol has a total market capitalization of $282.50 million and approximately $13.82 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orion Protocol coin can currently be bought for $9.42 or 0.00018737 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.86 or 0.00057386 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003325 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00014837 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $411.96 or 0.00819295 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00047891 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002118 BTC.

About Orion Protocol

Orion Protocol (CRYPTO:ORN) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,985,000 coins. Orion Protocol’s official message board is blog.orionprotocol.io . Orion Protocol’s official website is www.orionprotocol.io/orn . Orion Protocol’s official Twitter account is @orion_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “At the core of Orion Protocol is the ORN token. Orion has ensured deep utility of the token across the entire protocol, integrating it into all main transactions to take the form of an internal currency or utility token. Orion Terminal seamlessly aggregates bottomless liquidity from all major exchanges, centralized + decentralized: providing rich trading tools in one easy to use platform. Following a hack on KuCoin Exchange, Orion Protocol has reissued ORN tokens via a token swap, with automatic distribution of new tokens to all ORN holders. A number of assets held on KuCoin were affected, including 3.8 million ORN and Orion Protocol decided to reissue all ORN tokens 1:1 via a token swap. Find all info regarding the ORN token swap here. “

Buying and Selling Orion Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

