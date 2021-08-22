Orion Protocol (ORN) Price Hits $9.08 on Exchanges

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. Orion Protocol has a total market capitalization of $272.14 million and $12.88 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Orion Protocol has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar. One Orion Protocol coin can now be bought for about $9.08 or 0.00018531 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00057272 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003342 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00015087 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $402.36 or 0.00821512 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00048226 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.51 or 0.00103130 BTC.

Orion Protocol Profile

ORN is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,985,000 coins. Orion Protocol’s official website is www.orionprotocol.io/orn . Orion Protocol’s official message board is blog.orionprotocol.io . Orion Protocol’s official Twitter account is @orion_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “At the core of Orion Protocol is the ORN token. Orion has ensured deep utility of the token across the entire protocol, integrating it into all main transactions to take the form of an internal currency or utility token. Orion Terminal seamlessly aggregates bottomless liquidity from all major exchanges, centralized + decentralized: providing rich trading tools in one easy to use platform. Following a hack on KuCoin Exchange, Orion Protocol has reissued ORN tokens via a token swap, with automatic distribution of new tokens to all ORN holders. A number of assets held on KuCoin were affected, including 3.8 million ORN and Orion Protocol decided to reissue all ORN tokens 1:1 via a token swap. Find all info regarding the ORN token swap here. “

Orion Protocol Coin Trading

