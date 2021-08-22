OST Price Hits $0.0086 (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One OST coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. OST has a market cap of $6.53 million and $125,281.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OST has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OST alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00057135 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003323 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00014868 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.75 or 0.00817235 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00047856 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002119 BTC.

OST Profile

OST is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 762,469,095 coins. The official website for OST is ost.com . The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

Buying and Selling OST

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.