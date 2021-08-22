Oxygen (OXY) Market Cap Tops $99.01 Million

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Oxygen coin can now be bought for about $1.69 or 0.00003482 BTC on popular exchanges. Oxygen has a total market cap of $99.01 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Oxygen has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000067 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000228 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Coin Profile

Oxygen (CRYPTO:OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 58,491,462 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Oxygen Coin Trading

