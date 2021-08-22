PAC Global (PAC) Price Reaches $0.0130 on Top Exchanges

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One PAC Global coin can now be purchased for $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. PAC Global has a market cap of $172.59 million and approximately $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PAC Global has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PAC Global alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007482 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 98.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00021596 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $705.03 or 0.01434553 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000026 BTC.

PAC Global Profile

PAC Global is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PAC Global’s official website is paccoin.net . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Global

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Global should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAC Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAC Global and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.