Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,487,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,421 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.62% of Packaging Co. of America worth $336,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 994,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,189,000 after buying an additional 7,181 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 878.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 81,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,950,000 after buying an additional 6,774 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PKG stock traded up $3.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.30. 777,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,030. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $95.55 and a 12 month high of $156.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.63.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 19.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.20.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

