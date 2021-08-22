PAID Network Price Tops $1.25 on Top Exchanges (PAID)

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 22nd. PAID Network has a total market cap of $103.51 million and $1.80 million worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PAID Network has traded 95.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PAID Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.25 or 0.00002570 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PAID Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00055265 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.01 or 0.00129954 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.61 or 0.00155930 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003700 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,458.25 or 0.99938970 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $442.38 or 0.00912350 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,204.27 or 0.06608396 BTC.

PAID Network Profile

PAID Network’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

Buying and Selling PAID Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAID Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAID Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAID Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.