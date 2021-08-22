Palladium Partners LLC Has $12.72 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Palladium Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $12,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.05.

Amgen stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $223.53. 2,811,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,608,900. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $239.70. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

