Palladium Partners LLC Sells 417 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Palladium Partners LLC trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises about 1.7% of Palladium Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $35,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 116.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,155,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,278,000 after acquiring an additional 14,060,388 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 189.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,440,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561,294 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 12.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,349,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,069,000 after acquiring an additional 908,748 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,044.2% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 754,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,896,000 after buying an additional 688,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 548.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 640,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,641,000 after buying an additional 541,706 shares during the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $270.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $242.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total transaction of $838,684.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,291,461 shares of company stock valued at $315,289,229. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.47.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

