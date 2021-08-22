Palladium Partners LLC Trims Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Palladium Partners LLC trimmed its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,012 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.0% of Palladium Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $20,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,830 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $52,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 15,026 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,017,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $2,205,000. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 19,248 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNH. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $443.74.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total value of $2,484,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $1.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $429.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,401,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037,410. The company has a market cap of $405.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $289.64 and a one year high of $431.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $410.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.