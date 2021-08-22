Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Boosts Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,176 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on MDT. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.48.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 53,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,762,321 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.97 on Friday, reaching $129.90. 4,496,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,382,367. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $98.44 and a fifty-two week high of $132.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $174.57 billion, a PE ratio of 48.83, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

