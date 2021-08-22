Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Decreases Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,990 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the first quarter worth $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fortinet by 33.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 102.2% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 375.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total value of $587,145.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,095 shares in the company, valued at $307,914. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $187,704.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,947 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,058 over the last 90 days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $187.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.05.

FTNT stock traded up $2.16 on Friday, reaching $297.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 731,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,624. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.75 and a 52 week high of $309.79. The company has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.11, a P/E/G ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

