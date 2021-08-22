Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Grows Stock Position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 449,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI owned approximately 0.11% of Sprott Physical Silver Trust worth $4,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 2,937.6% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 85,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 82,254 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 316.7% in the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 125,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 35.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 188,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 49,768 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 62.5% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 50,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 19,301 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 10.1% in the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period.

Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,467,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,427,071. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $11.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.95.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

